Russian forces fire warning shots at British destroyer in Black Sea - Interfax cites defence ministry
Updated: 23-06-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 16:36 IST
A Russian military ship fired warning shots at British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender after it entered Russian waters in the Black Sea and a Russian jet dropped bombs in its path, Interfax cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Wednesday.
The Defender left Russian waters soon afterwards, having ventured as much as 3 kilometres (2 miles) inside, the ministry said.
