Russian forces fire warning shots at British destroyer in Black Sea - Interfax cites defence ministry

A Russian military ship fired warning shots at British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender after it entered Russian waters in the Black Sea and a Russian jet dropped bombs in its path, Interfax cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The Defender left Russian waters soon afterwards, having ventured as much as 3 kilometres (2 miles) inside, the ministry said.

