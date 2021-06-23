Left Menu

Russian forces fire warning shots at British destroyer in Black Sea - Interfax cites defence ministry

Updated: 23-06-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 16:36 IST
  • Russian Federation

A Russian military ship fired warning shots at British Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender after it entered Russian waters in the Black Sea and a Russian jet dropped bombs in its path, Interfax cited Russia's defence ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The Defender left Russian waters soon afterwards, having ventured as much as 3 kilometres (2 miles) inside, the ministry said.

