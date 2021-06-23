Man arrested for raping minor girl in J-K's Kishtwar
A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The accused, Kamran Najjar, was arrested by a police team from near O M Mehta Road in Kishtwar town, a police spokesman said.
He said a man lodged a complaint at Kishtwar police station on June 15, stating that his minor daughter was allegedly raped by Najjar.
A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered and investigation was set into motion, the spokesman said.
Subsequently, a police team arrested the accused.
