Man arrested for raping minor girl in J-K's Kishtwar

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accused, Kamran Najjar, was arrested by a police team from near O M Mehta Road in Kishtwar town, a police spokesman said.

He said a man lodged a complaint at Kishtwar police station on June 15, stating that his minor daughter was allegedly raped by Najjar.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered and investigation was set into motion, the spokesman said.

Subsequently, a police team arrested the accused.

