Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar held by NCB in drugs case
In 2017, Kaskar was arrested by police in neighbouring Thane in an extortion case.On Wednesday, after his arrest in the drugs case, he was brought to the NCBs office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, the official said.The NCB earlier this year busted a drug syndicate at Nagpada in Mumbai which was run by an associate of Dawood Ibrahim.Kaskar was deported from the United Arab Emirates in 2003.
- Country:
- India
The Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday arrested Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in a drugs case, an NCB official said.
Kaskar's involvement was found in connection with the seizure of 15 kg of hashish, a contraband, following which he was taken into custody, the official said without divulging any further details. In 2017, Kaskar was arrested by police in neighbouring Thane in an extortion case.
On Wednesday, after his arrest in the drugs case, he was brought to the NCB's office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai, the official said.
The NCB earlier this year busted a drug syndicate at Nagpada in Mumbai which was run by an associate of Dawood Ibrahim.
Kaskar was deported from the United Arab Emirates in 2003. He was said to be operating his brother's real estate business in Mumbai.
The Thane police had earlier booked him under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) Act .
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hundreds arrested globally after joint U.S.-Australian organised crime sting
Global crackdown on organised crime after high-tech U.S.-Australia sting
UPDATE 2-Global crackdown on organised crime after high-tech U.S.-Australia sting
Major operation disrupting organised crime groups: Poto Williams
WRAPUP 1-Global crackdown on organised crime after high-tech U.S.-Australia sting