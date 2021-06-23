Left Menu

23-year-old man commits suicide in Punjab's Phagwara

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 23-06-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:20 IST
A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his aunt's house in Hadiabad here on Wednesday, police said.

Satnampura police station Assistant Sub-Inspector(ASI) Harjinder Singh said the dead has been identified as Harpreet Singh of Mukliana village in Hoshiarpur district.

Harpreet was living at the house of his aunt in the Dr Ambedkar chowk area of Hadiabad.

His aunt had gone out and when she returned home after half an hour, she found Harpreet hanging from a girder of a room, said the ASI.

The police officer said the victim was suffering from a chronic ailment and was in a state of depression, which seemed to have driven him to take the extreme step.

The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

