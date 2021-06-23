Left Menu

Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Shirmal area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-06-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:25 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Shirmal area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone police said that police and security forces are engaged with the terrorists in the firing.

"Encounter has started in the Shirmal area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zome Police. Further details are awaited.

On Monday, terrorists had opened fire at a Naka party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Zainapora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. No injuries or casualties were reported, informed CRPF in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

