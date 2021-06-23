Left Menu

Merkel says pandemic is not over, Germany still on thin ice

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-06-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's coronavirus infection levels are encouraging but cases of the Delta variant are rising and the country should exercise sound judgment so as not to risk what it has achieved, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"The pandemic is not over yet. We are still on thin ice," she told lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

