2 arrested for cheating in Delhi; gold chains recovered

Two people were arrested for allegedly cheating people in the national capital in separate incidents, police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Sahil Arora (24), a resident of Uttam Nagar, and Anjita (32), a resident of Chhawla, they said.

Advertisement

A gold chain of 121.180 grams, worth Rs 6,53,000, and two I-phones were seized from Arora's possession and a gold chain was recovered from Anjita, police said.

In the first case, Arora duped several women and their families by posing as a rich and eligible groom on matrimonial websites.

"He used to contact the brides' families and establish friendly relations with them. Later, he used to ask for expensive gifts like gold ornaments, I-phones and other high-end gifts from these families on the pretext of paying them back through RTGS method," a senior police officer said.

"In the latest fraud case, Arora requested one of the relatives of a woman he proposed to marry, to make him a heavy gold chain. On June 16, he went to the complainant's house at Vasant Kunj and took the delivery of the chain," he said.

The accused promised to credit the amount of the chain to the complainant's account, but failed to do so.

During investigation, police got a tip-off and a trap was laid on Sunday at Uttam Nagar from where Arora was apprehended, the officer said, adding that he was previously involved in three criminal cases in Delhi.

In the other incident, Shamsher Singh alleged that on June 12 when he reached the opposite side of Western Inn, Mahipalpur, on the highway, he fell off his bike due to strong wind, police said.

Meanwhile, some passers-by helped him, but someone stole his gold chain of around 20 grams, they said.

"Anjita was arrested in the case and the stolen chain was seized from her possession," police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)