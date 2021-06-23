Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-06-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:37 IST
Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J-K's Shopian
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shirmal area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

