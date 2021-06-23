Left Menu

IHCL delivers over 10 lakh meals to healthcare providers during second wave of COVID-19

We remain grateful to all our COVID Warriors the medical fraternity for their relentless fight against the pandemic, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:39 IST
Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company ltd (IHCL) on Wednesday said it has crossed the milestone of over 10 lakh meals delivered by its culinary platform – Qmin to healthcare providers during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The platform had delivered over 30 lakh meals during the first wave in 2020 to medical and migrant workers across the country, the company said in a statement.

These meals have been spearheaded by the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT). The outreach of the initiative has been expanded to cover 38 hospitals in 12 cities -- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Mysore, New Delhi, Varanasi, and Vishakhapatnam, across 10 states.

Commenting on the feat, IHCL Senior Vice President and Global Head Human Resources Gaurav Pokhariyal said the hospitality chain stands in solidarity with the nation in the battle against COVID-19.

''This opportunity allowed us to play a small role in nurturing and nourishing those who have kept us safe during these times. We remain grateful to all our COVID Warriors – the medical fraternity – for their relentless fight against the pandemic,'' he added.

