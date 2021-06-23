Spain's PM to meet Catalan leader after pardons for separatists
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:43 IST
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet Catalonia's regional government chief Pere Aragones in Madrid on June 29, one week after the government pardoned nine separatist leaders who were jailed for their role in a failed bid for independence in 2017, the government said.
Madrid pardoned the nine leaders in a goodwill gesture aimed at kickstarting negotiations on solving the political conflict with the wealthy northeastern region. They were released from prison earlier on Wednesday.
