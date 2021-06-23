Left Menu

UK says no Russian shots were fired at navy ship in Black Sea

Britain said on Wednesday no Russian warning shots were fired at a British navy ship in the Black Sea and did not recognise claims that bombs were dropped in its path. "No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognise the claim that bombs were dropped in her path."

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:50 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
Britain said on Wednesday no Russian warning shots were fired at a British navy ship in the Black Sea and did not recognise claims that bombs were dropped in its path. Interfax cited Russia's defence ministry as saying that a Russian military ship fired warning shots at a British Royal Navy destroyer after it entered Russian waters in the Black Sea, and a Russian jet dropped bombs in its path as a warning.

"We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior-warning of their activity," Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Twitter. "No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognise the claim that bombs were dropped in her path."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

