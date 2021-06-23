Left Menu

EU considers 3.5 bln euro migrant funding for Turkey, diplomats say

They also accuse Turkey of using the migrants as a bargaining chip, which Ankara denies. The 27 leaders are expected to support the funding proposal by the executive European Commission at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:15 IST
EU considers 3.5 bln euro migrant funding for Turkey, diplomats say
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The European Union is considering 3.5 billion euros ($4.18 billion) for Turkey to continue hosting Syrian refugees until 2024, two diplomats said on Wednesday, part of a bigger regional refugee support plan to stop migrants reaching the bloc. The total 5.77 billion euro package for Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, which goes to humanitarian projects and not governments, aims to prevent a new refugee influx into the EU and win time until the 10-year Syrian civil war eventually ends.

Turkey hosts some four million Syrian refugees and has spent more than $40 billion providing basic services but wants the EU funds to be paid directly to the government in Ankara. EU leaders, perturbed by what they see as Turkey's rising authoritarianism and deteriorating human rights record, are unlikely to accept that demand. They also accuse Turkey of using the migrants as a bargaining chip, which Ankara denies.

The 27 leaders are expected to support the funding proposal by the executive European Commission at a summit in Brussels on Thursday. However, unlike a previous 6-billion-euro round of funding that was partly paid for directly by EU governments, the money will come entirely from the EU's common budget and so the European Parliament will need to give its approval.

That looks likely to reopen the EU's tortured debate over relations with Turkey, which lawmakers have long accused of stifling media freedoms and imprisoning political opponents without proper trial, which Ankara also denies. Under the original migration deal in March 2016, Turkey agreed to take back all migrants and refugees who cross the Aegean to enter Greece illegally, including Syrians, in return for more funds. For its part, the EU has promised to scrap the visa requirement for Turks visiting Europe and accelerate Ankara's bid to join the bloc, although all talks have stalled.

EU leaders on Thursday will seek to revive them, offering Ankara "the EU's readiness to engage with Turkey ... to enhance cooperation in a number of areas of common interest," according to a draft of the final summit statement seen by Reuters. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at the weekend to discuss migration, visa liberalisation and Turkey-EU ties. He told a news conference the EU must "return to the table" on negotiations with Turkey.

"We expect concrete steps from the EU now," Cavusoglu said. "It's been more than 1.5 years and we have not received a reply on these issues yet. We hope this summit will be a turning point and they should not stall Turkey." ($1 = 0.8379 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021