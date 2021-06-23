Mumbai: Tanzanian held with cocaine worth over Rs 50 lakh

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police has arrested a 60-year-old Tanzanian national for alleged possession of 205 gm of cocaine worth over Rs 50 lakh in suburban Khar, an official said on Wednesday.

The ANC's Bandra unit apprehended Nico Pius John, a resident of Nagpada, while patrolling at Linking Road, on Tuesday afternoon, the official said. The police found the accused's movements suspicious, and on searching a bag in his possession, recovered the contraband, valued at Rs 51.25 lakh, he said.

Investigations have revealed that John was involved in selling cocaine to his high-society costumers in south Mumbai and western suburbs, the official said. The ANC suspects the accused's links with international drug syndicates, he said, adding that the accused was earlier arrested in two drug cases.

