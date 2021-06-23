BSF hands over 2 apprehended Bangladeshis to BGB on humanitarian grounds

A Bangladeshi woman and her teenaged daughter were apprehended by Border Security Force personnel while trying to cross the international border at Jeetpur outpost in North 24 Parganas district, a BSF statement said Wednesday.

During interrogation, the 45-year-old mother said that she had illegally crossed over to India a few days back to rescue her 17-year old daughter who had run away from her home in search of a job and fell into the clutches of an international trafficking gang that sold her to a brothel in Uttar Dinajpur district.

Advertisement

The woman had lodged an FIR at Pallavi Mirpur Police Station, near Dhaka, after her daughter had gone missing in January, she told interrogators.

After receiving information from a man about her daughters plight, the mother went to Panjipara in Uttar Dinajpur district where she rescued her daughter with the help of locals, she said.

On Tuesday, BSF personnel intercepted them near the border when they were returning to Bangladesh.

On humanitarian grounds, BSF handed over them to Border Guard Bangladesh, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)