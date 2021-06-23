Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Missing the deadline, EU citizens will receive 28-day notice for UK residency

European Union citizens will be given a formal 28-day notice if they fail to apply for settled status in Britain in what the government bills as its pragmatic approach to a post-Brexit immigration system that some users say is difficult to navigate. Since completing its exit from the EU late last year, Britain is bringing in a new immigration system, ending the priority for citizens from the bloc over people from elsewhere to meet pledged made during the 2016 Brexit referendum.

EU considers 3.5 billion euro migrant funding for Turkey, diplomats say

The European Union is considering 3.5 billion euros ($4.18 billion) for Turkey to continue hosting Syrian refugees until 2024, two diplomats said on Wednesday, part of a bigger regional refugee support plan to stop migrants reaching the bloc. The total 5.77 billion euro package for Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, which goes to humanitarian projects and not governments, aims to prevent a new refugee influx into the EU and win time until the 10-year Syrian civil war eventually ends.

Polish education minister says LGBT march 'insult to public morality'

Poland's education minister said on Wednesday a march held in support of equal rights for LGBT people was an "insult to public morality" and questioned whether participants were normal, prompting angry protests from the opposition. Thousands joined last Saturday's march through central Warsaw to call for an end to discrimination against lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people, amid what campaigners say is an increasingly hostile atmosphere as politicians and Roman Catholic clergy attack what they call "LGBT ideology".

Pakistan bomb blast kills four, including child

A bomb attack in a residential area of Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore killed four people on Wednesday, including a child, and wounded 14, police said, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility. Among those wounded in the powerful blast were some police officers manning a checkpoint next to the house of Hafiz Saeed, the jailed founder of Islamist militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Medical official: air strike kills at least 43 in Ethiopia's Tigray

An air strike killed at least 43 people in the town of Togoga in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Tuesday, a medical official told Reuters, after residents said new fighting had flared in recent days north of the regional capital Mekelle. Ethiopian military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane did not confirm or deny the incident. He said air strikes were a common military tactic and that government forces do not target civilians.

Russia says it fires warning shots at British destroyer near Crimea, UK denies it

Russia said on Tuesday it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of a British destroyer sailing in the Black Sea off the coast of the Crimea peninsula, which Russia seized and annexed from Ukraine. Britain's Ministry of Defence said no Russian warning shots were fired at the Royal Navy's HMS Defender, which sailed into the Black Sea earlier this month, and it did not recognise assertions that bombs were put in its path.

N.Korea say it is not considering any contact with the U.S. -KCNA

North Korea is not considering any contact with the United States, Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon said on Wednesday. "We are not considering even the possibility of any contact with the U.S., let alone having it, which would get us nowhere, only taking up precious time," Ri said in a statement carried on state media KCNA.

Pro-Beijing media in Hong Kong denounce 'traitor' Jimmy Lai

Pro-Beijing newspapers have ramped up criticism of jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai, with illustrations portraying him as a "dog-like animal" and a shoe-shiner doing the bidding of the United States. The attacks have intensified since 500 officers raided Lai's pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper and authorities charged two executives under a national security law last week, drawing condemnation from Western countries and global rights groups..

Pardoned Catalan separatist leaders walk out of jail

The nine Catalan separatist leaders who were convicted for their role in a failed 2017 bid for the region's independence from Spain walked out of prison on Wednesday after the central government granted them pardons. Carme Forcadell, former speaker of the Catalan parliament, was first to leave the Barcelona city jail, followed by others released from the Lledoners prison near the regional capital, , Reuters footage showed.

Hong Kong pro-democracy paper Apple Daily to print last edition on Thursday

Hong Kong's pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily announced it will print its last edition on Thursday after a stormy year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a new national security law. The closure of the popular tabloid, which mixes pro-democracy views with racy celebrity gossip and investigations of those in power, marks the end of an era for media freedom in the Chinese-ruled city, critics say.

