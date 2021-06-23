Left Menu

Tanjore Police sniffer dog, who died after 10 years service, laid to rest with full state honours

Tamil Nadu's Tanjore police on Tuesday conducted with full police honours incuding a 21 Gun Salute, the last rites of detective sniffer dog Rajarajan, who died a day before after putting in a decade of service.

ANI | Tanjore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:33 IST
Tanjore police giving 21 Gun Salute to deceased Rajarajan (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu's Tanjore police on Tuesday conducted with full police honours incuding a 21 Gun Salute, the last rites of detective sniffer dog Rajarajan, who died a day before after putting in a decade of service. [{6fdb3581-0ba9-46e3-bae8-b340aa8420f2:intradmin/dsfdkjsgfds.PNG}]

Rajarajan, a Doberman who had helped to cracked many crimes had fallen sick on June 8 and passed away on Monday night. "Rajarajan sniffer dog has done a great job in clearing up various cases including murder and robbery in the Tanjore district. The body of the deceased Rajarajan was placed in the office premises of the Detective Branch and led by Subhash Chandra Bose (Deputy Superintendent of Police) the police paid their last respects with 21 bullets fire," said an official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

