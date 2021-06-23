Left Menu

Big B donates ventilators, medical equipment to civic hospital in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:36 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has donated two high-tech ventilators and some other medical equipment to a civic-run hospital in Mumbai, the BMC said on Wednesday.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, besides the ventilators, the Bollywood icon has donated some other medical equipment, including monitors, C-arm image intensifier and infuser pump - collectively worth Rs 1.75 crore - to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at Sion.

The civic body said the ventilators have been installed in the surgery department of the hospital and until now around 30 patients have undergone treatment using the equipment.

The ventilators donated by the megastar are high-tech and are being used to treat patients whose oxygen level drops or those who face difficulty in breathing, the civic body said.

