Jharkhand extends lockdown-like restrictions till July 1

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:41 IST
  • India

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday extended the lockdown-like restrictions till July 1, as per an official notification.

This is the seventh time that the COVID-related curbs, first imposed in the state on April 22 for a week, were extended. The ongoing measures were scheduled to end on June 24.

''The provisions...related to observance of Swasthya Suraksha Saptah in the context of Covid-19 shall stand extended from 6 am on June 24 till 6 am on July 1, 2021,'' the notification issued by the Disaster Management Division said.

The order was signed by Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh.

''We have taken the decision to extend the Health Safety Week for another week as we are not out of danger and there is a possibility of a third wave,'' Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

The prevailing restrictions will continue with no new curbs or relaxations announced, a state government official said.

Last week, some relaxations were announced, including the opening of shopping malls and departmental stores till 4 pm.

Inter-state and intra-state bus transport shall remain prohibited, except for the buses specifically used by the district administration.

E-passes will remain mandatory for inter-state and inter-district movement in private vehicles but for movement within a district, no e-passes will be required.

Religious places will remain closed and so will be the educational institutions.

The decision was made at a meeting of the state disaster management authority, chaired by the chief minister.

