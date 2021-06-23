Left Menu

Committed to providing free ration to PDS beneficiaries, needy sans ration card: Delhi Food Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:42 IST
Committed to providing free ration to PDS beneficiaries, needy sans ration card: Delhi Food Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday said the city government is firmly committed to providing free ration to public distribution system beneficiaries and the needy who do not have ration cards ''as long as the situation warrants''.

The Delhi government had earlier announced to provide free ration to over 17 lakh households covered under the public distribution system (PDS) for May and June in view of the situation arising out of the lockdown.

Since June 5, it has also been providing five kilograms of foodgrains to the needy who do not have ration cards.

''The Delhi government is firmly committed to providing free ration to both NFS (National Food Security Act) beneficiaries and Non-PDS needy people, as long as the situation warrants,'' a statement quoted Hussain as saying.

''The city government strongly believes that free ration in COVID-19 pandemic is not a privilege but a basic obligation of the government towards its people. We are providing free ration to the people of Delhi and will continue to do so,'' it read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021