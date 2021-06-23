Committed to providing free ration to PDS beneficiaries, needy sans ration card: Delhi Food Minister

Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain on Wednesday said the city government is firmly committed to providing free ration to public distribution system beneficiaries and the needy who do not have ration cards ''as long as the situation warrants''.

The Delhi government had earlier announced to provide free ration to over 17 lakh households covered under the public distribution system (PDS) for May and June in view of the situation arising out of the lockdown.

Since June 5, it has also been providing five kilograms of foodgrains to the needy who do not have ration cards.

''The Delhi government is firmly committed to providing free ration to both NFS (National Food Security Act) beneficiaries and Non-PDS needy people, as long as the situation warrants,'' a statement quoted Hussain as saying.

''The city government strongly believes that free ration in COVID-19 pandemic is not a privilege but a basic obligation of the government towards its people. We are providing free ration to the people of Delhi and will continue to do so,'' it read.

