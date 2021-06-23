Left Menu

2 arrested after shooter duped into selling phone, air pistol for stacks of banknote-size papers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:42 IST
Two men have been arrested on charges of cheating after a shooter was lured into selling his phone and air pistol for an exorbitant amount of cash but was given a bag containing banknote-size papers instead, police said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Suhag (21) and Mukhtar (30), both residents of Bawana.

According to the police, Suhag's brother Irfan and his associate Mohammad Sultan waylaid shooter Gaurav Sharma at the Kashmere Gate ISBT on March 24 night when he was returning from a shooting event in Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The duo lured Sharma, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, into giving away his mobile phone and air pistol for an exorbitant amount of cash.

Later, Sharma found that the bag given by the duo contained banknote-size papers only. On realising that he has been duped, he filed a complaint with the police.

''During investigation, police received information that one person who was carrying a pistol...was willing to sell it for very nominal price. Thereafter, a trap was laid and Suhag was nabbed. One air pistol was recovered from his possession,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said. During interrogation, Suhag confessed that his brother Irfan had given him the pistol to sell. He revealed that Irfan, along with Mohammad Sultan, used to cheat passengers, the police said.

Suhag told police that a few months ago, his brother and Sultan had cheated a passenger of his articles, including the pistol. The responsibility of selling the pistol was given to Suhag. Sultan gave the stolen phone to Mukhtar. Later, Mukhtar was also arrested and the mobile phone was recovered from his possession, police added.

