Russia says British destroyer violated maritime law - Interfax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:47 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that the British Navy destroyer Defender violated a United Nations convention on maritime law by trespassing into Russian waters, Interfax news agency reported.
The ministry urged London to investigate the actions of the ship's crew. The British government has denied any confrontation had taken place and said HMS Defender entered an internationally recognised traffic corridor.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Defender
- United Nations
- Russia
- British
- defence ministry
- London
- Interfax
- British Navy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Summit meeting with Russia is to communicate and not about deliverables: WH
Russia reports 9,977 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths
Strong earnings pull British shares higher; Aviva climbs
EMERGING MARKETS-S.African rand slips ahead of GDP; rate hike bets buoy Russian rouble
Russia is building its first full stealth naval ship - RIA