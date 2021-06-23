Left Menu

Russia says British destroyer violated maritime law - Interfax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:47 IST
Russia says British destroyer violated maritime law - Interfax
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that the British Navy destroyer Defender violated a United Nations convention on maritime law by trespassing into Russian waters, Interfax news agency reported.

The ministry urged London to investigate the actions of the ship's crew. The British government has denied any confrontation had taken place and said HMS Defender entered an internationally recognised traffic corridor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021