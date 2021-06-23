Left Menu

Mosque's minaret vandalised in UP's Mathura, cops begin probe

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:49 IST
Mosque's minaret vandalised in UP's Mathura, cops begin probe
  • Country:
  • India

A minaret of a mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura was found vandalised early on Wednesday, with the police saying they are probing the matter and will file a case.

The incident took place in a village in the Chhata area of the district and came to light in the morning after the locals noticed and reported it, police officials said.

''The police reached Naugaon village after being alerted that a minaret of a religious place had been vandalised. The law and order situation is under control in the area,'' Superintendent of Police (Mathura Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

An FIR was being lodged at the local police station on the basis of a complaint given by the village head, the officer said.

''Those involved in the act will be identified and appropriate action taken against them,'' he said, adding further proceedings are underway in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021