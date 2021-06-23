Gujarat's water storage capacity increases by 19,000 lakh cubic feet

Gujarat's water storage capacity has increased by over 19,000 lakh cubic feet at the end of the fourth edition of a water conservation programme, the state government said on Wednesday.

The Gujarat government's conservation drive, ''Sujalam Sufalam Jal Sanchay Abhiyan'', aims to deepen water bodies in the state before the monsoon. The drive was first started in 2018.

This year's water conservation drive began on April 1 and ended on June 10.

The fourth edition of the drive was launched by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Chanasma taluka of Patan district, said a government release.

Between April and June 2020, over 15,000 works of deepening of lakes and removal of silt from check dams, rivers and canals were undertaken with people's participation across Gujarat, the release said.

While over 4,800 lakes were deepened during this period, silt was removed from over 4,000 check dams and canals having a total length of 6,917 kilometers, it said.

The entire exercise was carried out using over 3,000 excavators and over 14,000 tractors and dumpers, the release said.

At the end of the fourth leg of the drive, Gujarat's water storage capacity had increased by 19,717 lakh cubic feet, which was higher than the previous three editions, the release said.

Since 2018, when the conservation drive was launched, Gujarat's water storage capacity has increased by 61,718 lakh cubic feet as water bodies are now capable of holding more rainwater, it said. PTI PJT RSY RSY

