Maha: Two held for attacking man with iron rods in Thane

Two persons were arrested for allegedly brutally attacking a 32-year-old man over an old enmity in Rabodi of Maharashtra's Thane city on Wednesday, police said. The accused allegedly attacked the victim Dinesh Panchal with iron rods and knife in the early hours of the day, and critically injured him, an official said. The accused Hatesh Dhonde (23) and Hitesh Awsare (21) have been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and relevant provision of the Maharashtra Police Act, senior inspector Rajendra Shirtode at Rabodi police station said.

The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital and further investigation is underway, the official added.

