Russia says Black Sea incident was "blatant provocation"

Moscow regards the Black Sea incident with British Navy destroyer HMS Defender a "blatant provocation" by the British side, the Russian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a media briefing Moscow would summon the British ambassador over the incident.
