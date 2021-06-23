Moscow has not summoned UK ambassador over warship passage, defence minister says

Moscow had not summoned Britain's ambassador over the passage of a British warship in the Black Sea that was within earshot of fire from Russian guns, UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday. "As I speak now, our ambassador has not been summoned," he told lawmakers.

He said the incident did not surprise Britain, saying these things "come and go" with Russia. "We are not surprised by it, we plan for it," he said. "And we take all steps to make sure we are not escalatory or indeed provocative. However we will not shy away from upholding international law and our rights on the sea."

