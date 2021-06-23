Left Menu

Moscow has not summoned UK ambassador over warship passage, defence minister says

Moscow had not summoned Britain's ambassador over the passage of a British warship in the Black Sea that was within earshot of fire from Russian guns, UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday. "As I speak now, our ambassador has not been summoned," he told lawmakers. He said the incident did not surprise Britain, saying these things "come and go" with Russia.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:14 IST
Moscow has not summoned UK ambassador over warship passage, defence minister says
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Moscow had not summoned Britain's ambassador over the passage of a British warship in the Black Sea that was within earshot of fire from Russian guns, UK Defence Minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday. "As I speak now, our ambassador has not been summoned," he told lawmakers.

He said the incident did not surprise Britain, saying these things "come and go" with Russia. "We are not surprised by it, we plan for it," he said. "And we take all steps to make sure we are not escalatory or indeed provocative. However we will not shy away from upholding international law and our rights on the sea."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021