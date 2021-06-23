Left Menu

Southern African nations agree to deploy forces to Mozambique - communique

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:29 IST
A bloc of southern African nations on Wednesday approved the deployment of troops to Mozambique to help the country combat a rapidly escalating Islamic State-linked insurgency in Mozambique that threatens stability in the relatively peaceful region, the bloc's executive secretary said.

The 16-member Southern African Development Community (SADC) had approved the deployment of its standby force, part of a regional defence pact, Stergomena Lawrence Tax said, reading out a communique following a meeting of the bloc's leaders in Mozambique's capital Maputo.

