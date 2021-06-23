AP: 'Women protection secretaries' designated 'Mahila Police'

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday designated the 'Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi/Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi' (women protection secretaries) as 'Mahila Police', treating them as equal to lady constables.

Close to 15,000 women were appointed by the district Collectors in the village and ward secretariats that were newly created by the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in July 2019 and called women protection secretaries (WPS).

Apart from duties related to the Home Department, the women protection secretaries were also assigned the responsibilities of Women Development and Child Welfare Department and also Anganwadi services.

In the light of the changed nomenclature, the government, however, did not give any clarity on the job chart and whether the Mahila Police will be limited to police work or assigned other responsibilities as well.

The government framed the Andhra Pradesh (Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi/Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi) Subordinate Service Rules, 2019, to govern the WPS.

Principal Secretary (Home) Kumar Vishwajeet issued orders on Wednesday designating the women protection secretaries as Mahila Police by amending the Service Rules issued in 2019.

A new sub-rule has now been incorporated, stating that the ''Mahila Police will be given required training as in vogue.'' ''Yes, they will now have to undergo the required 10-month training that is normal for lady constables. Without that they cannot become police,'' an Additional Director General of Police pointed out.

A set of new clauses were also incorporated in the Andhra Pradesh (Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi/Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsi) Subordinate Service Rules, 2019, stating that the Mahila Police would be given the same uniform as lady constables, same authorities and power under different Acts that have been given to constables.

''Mahila Police will be the representative of the nearest police station for the village.Additional Head Constable posts will be created for promotional posts for Mahila Police,'' Vishwajeet said in the order.

The Principal Secretary said necessary modification would be made in the existing Act/new Act in this regard.

