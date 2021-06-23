Man posing as CBI officer steals cash, documents in Delhi; arrested

A man was arrested along with his accomplices for allegedly impersonating as a CBI officer and stealing Rs 50,000 along with essential documents from another person in southwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the victim, Jafaruddin, reached Delhi from Bharatpur in Rajasthan on June 19 to buy clothes from Jama Masjid here. He took an auto-rickshaw from Dhaula Kuan for his destination, and found that a man was already sitting in the vehicle.

After a certain distance, accused Sanjeev Gill (58) boarded the auto and introduced himself as a CBI officer. He then started checking the luggage of Jafaruddin and managed to steal Rs 50,000 and some documents from the victim’s bag, they said.

Advertisement

The police said the auto driver and the other passenger were Gill''s associates.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, ''Using technical surveillance, the registration number of the auto rickshaw was obtained and the accused Ritesh Kumar was arrested from Uttam Nagar. An amount of Rs 12,000 was seized from his possession.” During interrogation, Kumar disclosed the names of his associates as Gill and Ashok following which Gill was arrested from Dabri and Rs 1,000 of the cheated amount and a few essential documents of the complainant were recovered from him, he said.

Gill was involved in seven cases of the same modus operandi in Delhi, while Kumar was found involved in two such cases, police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest their third associate. PTI AMP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)