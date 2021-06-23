Left Menu

Ukraine registers first cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:49 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has registered its first two cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, senior security official Oleksiy Danilov was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's security and defence council, told TSN television news service the Delta variant was detected in a mother and her daughter who recently returned from Russia.

