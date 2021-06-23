Ukraine registers first cases of COVID-19 Delta variant
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:49 IST
Ukraine has registered its first two cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, senior security official Oleksiy Danilov was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's security and defence council, told TSN television news service the Delta variant was detected in a mother and her daughter who recently returned from Russia.
