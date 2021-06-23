Swedish PM Lofven welcomes Centre Party decision to drop rent reform plan

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Wednesday welcomed a decision by the Centre Party to drop its insistence the government goes ahead with a plan to partially ease rent controls which led parliament to pass a vote of no-confidence in him earlier this week.

"It is important that more parties now do what is best for the country," Lofven said in a text to Reuters.

