Left Menu

Swedish PM Lofven welcomes Centre Party decision to drop rent reform plan

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:52 IST
Swedish PM Lofven welcomes Centre Party decision to drop rent reform plan
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Wednesday welcomed a decision by the Centre Party to drop its insistence the government goes ahead with a plan to partially ease rent controls which led parliament to pass a vote of no-confidence in him earlier this week.

"It is important that more parties now do what is best for the country," Lofven said in a text to Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021