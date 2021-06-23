Left Menu

Saudi air defenses destroy drone launched by Yemen's Houthis - state TV

The Houthis did not confirm immediately the report which cited a statement from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Yemeni group. The Houthis frequently target the southern regions of Saudi Arabia, and sometimes major cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, with drones and missiles.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:15 IST
Saudi air defenses destroy drone launched by Yemen's Houthis - state TV
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia's air defenses destroyed on Wednesday an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis toward the province of Jizan in the south of the kingdom, Saudi state TV said. The Houthis did not confirm immediately the report which cited a statement from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Yemeni group.

The Houthis frequently target the southern regions of Saudi Arabia, and sometimes major cities like Riyadh and Jeddah, with drones and missiles. A military coalition led by Riyadh intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government from the capital Sanaa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021