Mumbai: Two women held for stealing ornaments from jewellery stores

The police have arrested two women for allegedly posing as customers and stealing valuables from jewellery stores in the western suburbs of the city, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:25 IST
The police have arrested two women for allegedly posing as customers and stealing valuables from jewellery stores in the western suburbs of the city, an official said on Wednesday. The Kandivali police on Tuesday nabbed Ushabai Dagdu Makale and Sugandhbai Makale, both hailing from Nashik, the official said. The accused, who slept on pavements in Borivali, allegedly posed as customers at jewellery stores and decamped with ornaments, he said. The women were caught on CCTV cameras while leaving a store with ornaments and have confessed to committing the thefts, the official said.

The duo has been booked under section 379 (punishment for theft) among other relevant provisions of the IPC and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

