HP: CM's security personnel, district cops scuffle near Kullu airport

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:41 IST
  • India

Kullu district police personnel and men from the Himachal Pradesh CM’s security staff came to blows near the Bhuntar airport on Wednesday, in a scuffle involving an SP and an ASP.

In videos that surfaced on social media, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh is seen slapping Additional SP Brijesh Sood, who is Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's security incharge.

At this, CM's Personal Security Officer (PSO) Balwant Singh kicked the SP.

District police personnel are also heard in the videos, asking why the SP was hit.

In a statement, the police headquarters in Shimla said the incident took place during the Kullu visit of CM Thakur and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

State DGP Sanjay Kundu said the three officers involved in the incident have been replaced and sent on compulsory leave till the conclusion of the inquiry.

Now, DIG (Central Range) Madhusudan will look after the charge of the Kullu SP. Puneet Raghu, ASP, 3rd Battalion, Pandoh, will replace Sood, the DGP said in the statement. According to reports, the brief clash took place after some local people gathered there, raising slogans favouring Gadkari as prime minister.

The CM's security staff objected to people gathering there.

Following a heated argument, Kullu SP Gaurav Singh slapped Additional SP Brijesh Sood.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

