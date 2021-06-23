Left Menu

Two NSCN(IM) cadres arrested in Arunachal

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two cadres of the proscribed NSCN(IM) were apprehended by the security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

A joint team of the Changlang Police and Assam Rifles arrested one of them from the Rangkatu Tea Estate on June 21, Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said.

The arrested sympathiser, identified as Baitu Youngja, is a resident of Kongsa village in the Namtok circle of the district.

He was visiting the tea garden to collect extortion money from its manager when he was arrested, the officer said.

The other person was arrested from the same area on June 22 in a joint operation by the Changlang Police, Assam Rifles and the CRPF.

Chakngam Kongkang, a resident of Phangsum village in Namtok circle, was also at the tea garden to collect the extortion money, police said.

A motorcycle and a mobile phone were seized from his possession, they said.

He was carrying an extortion note of Rs 2 lakh.

A case was registered at Changlang police station and further investigations are underway, the officer said.

