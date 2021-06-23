Woman health worker assaulted in Assam vaccination camp, 4 held

Four persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman health worker in a COVID-19 vaccination camp in Assam's Hailakandi district, police said on Wednesday.

The four were charged under various sections of the Disaster Management Act and other laws, Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Dhalai-Malai ME School where a vaccination camp was set up.

Some of the 200-odd people who had reached there to get inoculated started a quarrel with the Community Health Officer (CH0) who was on duty to check the documents of the beneficiaries, Katlicherra Block Primary Health Centre in- charge, Dr Subrata Deb, said.

During the altercation, four persons used derogatory words against the CHO and assaulted her, he alleged.

The police constable on duty tried to control the situation and the woman and other health workers hid inside the toilet of the school. A team of district officials rushed to the spot and rescued the health workers.

The in-charge of the health centre filed a complaint with the police and the four were arrested from their village at night, the SP said.

A local court remanded them to judicial custody on Wednesday.

