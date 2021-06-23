Left Menu

Libyan foreign minister cites progress on mercenaries in Berlin talks

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:49 IST
Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush said there was progress on the issues of foreign mercenaries in the country and that "hopefully within coming days" they would be withdrawn on both sides of the conflict, after an international meeting in Berlin.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, speaking at the same news conference, said he believed there was an understanding between Turkey and Russia that any withdrawal would be step-by-step to maintain balance and would not happen overnight.

