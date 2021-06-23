Militants gun down civilian in Srinagar
A civilian was shot dead by militants in the Habbakadal locality of the city here on Wednesday evening, police said.
The victim, 25-year-old Umar, received gunshot injuries to the chest in the attack and was rushed to the SMHS hospital, where he died during treatment, a police official said.
He said security forces have cordoned the area off, and a hunt was launched to nab the attackers.
