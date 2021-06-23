Left Menu

Kotkapura firing: SIT asks Sukhbir Badal to appear before it on June 26

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-06-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 21:14 IST
Kotkapura firing: SIT asks Sukhbir Badal to appear before it on June 26
  • Country:
  • India

The special investigation team probing the Kotkapura firing case has asked former Punjab deputy Chief minister Sukhbir Badal to appear before it on June 26. On Tuesday, the SIT had questioned former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal.

Sukhbir was the deputy chief minister when incidents of the desecration of a religious text and the subsequent police firing at people protesting against it had taken place in Faridkot in 2015.

The Punjab government had formed the new SIT to probe the Kotkapura police firing incident following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had earlier quashed the investigation report of the previous SIT.

''You are hereby called upon to appear in person along with the relevant record if any before the special investigation team on date 26.06.2021 at 11 am at Punjab Police Officers’ Institute, Sector 32, Chandigarh,'' the summons issued to the Shiromani Akali Dal chief said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021