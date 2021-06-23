Left Menu

'Fake' IAS man held after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty duped into attending Covid-19 vaccination drive, getting jabbed

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday claimed to have been duped by a man who posed as an IAS officer and requested the actor-turned-politician to be present at a COVID-19 vaccination drive organised by him in West Bengal's capital city Kolkata.

23-06-2021
Lok Sabha MP Mimi Chakraborty. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The TMC MP said she had attended the drive and even got herself vaccinated there to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccinations to contain the spread of the virus. Based on a complaint by Chakraborty the Kolkata Police has also arrested a man identified as Debanjan Dev who had approached Chakraborty posing as an IAS officer.

"He said that he was running a special drive for transgenders and specially-abled persons and requested for my presence," the MP said. "I took Covishield vaccine at the camp to motivate people for taking jabs. But I never received a confirmation message from CoWIN," she said.

Mimi lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police and the accused was arrested. "The accused was using a car with a blue beacon fake sticker," the TMC MP added. (ANI)

