'Fake' IAS man held after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty duped into attending Covid-19 vaccination drive, getting jabbed

By Syeda Shabana Parveen Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday claimed to have been duped by a man who posed as an IAS officer and requested the actor-turned-politician to be present at a COVID-19 vaccination drive organised by him in West Bengal's capital city Kolkata.

The TMC MP said she had attended the drive and even got herself vaccinated there to encourage people to take the COVID-19 vaccinations to contain the spread of the virus. Based on a complaint by Chakraborty the Kolkata Police has also arrested a man identified as Debanjan Dev who had approached Chakraborty posing as an IAS officer.

Advertisement

"He said that he was running a special drive for transgenders and specially-abled persons and requested for my presence," the MP said. "I took Covishield vaccine at the camp to motivate people for taking jabs. But I never received a confirmation message from CoWIN," she said.

Mimi lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police and the accused was arrested. "The accused was using a car with a blue beacon fake sticker," the TMC MP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)