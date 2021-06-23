Left Menu

SSI held after man he thrashed succumbs to injuries in hospital

PTI | Salem | Updated: 23-06-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 21:50 IST
SSI held after man he thrashed succumbs to injuries in hospital
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Sub Inspector (SSI) was arrested on Wednesday after a man he allegedly beat up at a checkpost in Salem district succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressing shock and grief over the incident.

The chief minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased person.

According to police, 47-year-old A Murugesan and his two friends were found to be in an inebriated condition when they were stopped at a check post at Pappinaickenpatti while returning from a nearby village on Tuesday evening.

He entered into an argument with the SSI, after which the policeman started beating him, even as his friends pleaded that he be spared. He sustained severe head injuries and fell unconscious on the road, police said.

A video of the SSI thrashing the man went viral, after which his relatives demanded action against the policeman.

On receiving information about the incident, Murugesan's relatives rushed to the spot and got him admitted to the Vazhapadi government hospital.

He was later referred to the Salem government hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, police said.

The District Superintendent of Police carried out an inquiry, based on which the SSI was arrested, they said.

Meanwhile, an official release in Chennai said Stalin was shocked and anguished over the death of Murugesan.

Further, considering the situation of the bereaved family, he directed an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, it said.

The arrested SSI has been placed under suspension and a criminal case booked against him, the release added.PTI NVM SA BN SAT BALA BN SAT BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021