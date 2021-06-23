SSI held after man he thrashed succumbs to injuries in hospital

A Special Sub Inspector (SSI) was arrested on Wednesday after a man he allegedly beat up at a checkpost in Salem district succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressing shock and grief over the incident.

The chief minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased person.

According to police, 47-year-old A Murugesan and his two friends were found to be in an inebriated condition when they were stopped at a check post at Pappinaickenpatti while returning from a nearby village on Tuesday evening.

He entered into an argument with the SSI, after which the policeman started beating him, even as his friends pleaded that he be spared. He sustained severe head injuries and fell unconscious on the road, police said.

A video of the SSI thrashing the man went viral, after which his relatives demanded action against the policeman.

On receiving information about the incident, Murugesan's relatives rushed to the spot and got him admitted to the Vazhapadi government hospital.

He was later referred to the Salem government hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, police said.

The District Superintendent of Police carried out an inquiry, based on which the SSI was arrested, they said.

Meanwhile, an official release in Chennai said Stalin was shocked and anguished over the death of Murugesan.

Further, considering the situation of the bereaved family, he directed an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, it said.

The arrested SSI has been placed under suspension and a criminal case booked against him, the release added.

