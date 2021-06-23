Left Menu

Militants attack security forces in Pulwama, no harm caused

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-06-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 22:10 IST
A group of militants Wednesday hurled a grenade and opened fire on a team of security forces' personnel in Pulwama district, but no damage was caused, police said. The incident happened around 8:50 pm when the militants attacked a police and CRPF naka party near the SBI Rajpura Chowk branch in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

There was no loss of life or injury in the incident, the official said, adding, the security forces retaliated the firing.

