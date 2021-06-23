Left Menu

Four additional judges appointed to Bombay High Court, one to Kerala HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 22:12 IST
Four additional judges were appointed to the Bombay High Court while one additional judge was appointed to the Kerala High Court on Wednesday, the law ministry said.

Rajesh Narayandas Laddha, Sanjay Ganpatrao Mehare, Govinda Ananda Sanap and Shivkumar Ganpatrao Dige will be additional judges in the Bombay High Court, in that order of seniority, for a period of two years from the date they assume their respective offices, the Department of Justice said in a notification.

In a separate notification, it said Abdul Rahim Musaliar Badharudeen has been appointed as an additional judge of the Kerala High Court for a period of two years from the date he assumes office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

