Man arrested for killing wife over dowry in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-06-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 22:17 IST
A man has been arrested for killing his wife over dowry in Saddiq Nagar colony near Raj Nagar Extension area, police said on Wednesday.

Kuldeep Tyagi alias Mintoo had fired thrice at his wife in an inebriated condition on June 1 which led to her on-spot death, police said, adding that he had been absconding ever since. During routine checking, police arrested Kuldeep from old bus stand here and recovered a country-made pistol and five live cartridges from his possession. SP (City-1st) Nipun Agarwal said Kuldeep was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his arrest.

He said Kuldeep has already been jailed in a murder case of a businessman from the city. Besides, he was booked under the Arms Act and other criminal cases. The victim, Sarika (24), had married Kuldeep in February last year. She was regularly harassed for not getting more dowry from her parents and the couple used to fight over the issue frequently, Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

