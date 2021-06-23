Left Menu

U.S. Vice President Harris to visit Mexico border Friday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 22:23 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the border her country shares with Mexico, stopping at El Paso, Texas, with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday, a source familiar with the trip said on Wednesday.

Harris is leading efforts in President Joe Biden's administration to untangle the country's immigration situation and was criticized for not visiting the border when she traveled to Latin American countries last month to address the issue.

