Maha: Woman ultra carrying Rs 6 lakh bounty surrenders in Gadchiroli
A 30-year-old woman Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh on her head, surrendered before the police in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district, an official said on Wednesday.The ultra, identified as Shashikala alias Guni alias Jhuri alias Anju Asaram Achala, a resident of Motha Jhaliya village in Dhanora tehsil of Gadchiroli district, was allegedly involved in 20 offences, he said.
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old woman Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh on her head, surrendered before the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said on Wednesday.
The ultra, identified as Shashikala alias Guni alias Jhuri alias Anju Asaram Achala, a resident of Motha Jhaliya village in Dhanora tehsil of Gadchiroli district, was allegedly involved in 20 offences, he said. She had joined the outlawed outfit in December 2006 as a member of a Tipagad Dalam. She rose to the post of ACM of the Dalam, the official said. A total of 38 Maoists had surrendered before the police from 2019 ttil now. PTI COR NSK NSK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra CM ahead of Thackeray-PM Modi meeting
BeAM inks pact to enhance smallholder farmers' income in Maharashtra
Maharashtra CM meets PM Modi over Maratha quota, cyclone aid
Maharashtra CM meets PM Modi, discusses Maratha quota issue, GST compensation
Maharashtra CM meets PM Modi, discusses Maratha quota issue, GST compensation