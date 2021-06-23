Left Menu

Maha: Woman ultra carrying Rs 6 lakh bounty surrenders in Gadchiroli

A 30-year-old woman Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh on her head, surrendered before the police in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district, an official said on Wednesday.The ultra, identified as Shashikala alias Guni alias Jhuri alias Anju Asaram Achala, a resident of Motha Jhaliya village in Dhanora tehsil of Gadchiroli district, was allegedly involved in 20 offences, he said.

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 23-06-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 22:31 IST
Maha: Woman ultra carrying Rs 6 lakh bounty surrenders in Gadchiroli
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old woman Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh on her head, surrendered before the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said on Wednesday.

The ultra, identified as Shashikala alias Guni alias Jhuri alias Anju Asaram Achala, a resident of Motha Jhaliya village in Dhanora tehsil of Gadchiroli district, was allegedly involved in 20 offences, he said. She had joined the outlawed outfit in December 2006 as a member of a Tipagad Dalam. She rose to the post of ACM of the Dalam, the official said. A total of 38 Maoists had surrendered before the police from 2019 ttil now. PTI COR NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021