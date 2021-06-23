Maha: Woman ultra carrying Rs 6 lakh bounty surrenders in Gadchiroli

A 30-year-old woman Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh on her head, surrendered before the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said on Wednesday.

The ultra, identified as Shashikala alias Guni alias Jhuri alias Anju Asaram Achala, a resident of Motha Jhaliya village in Dhanora tehsil of Gadchiroli district, was allegedly involved in 20 offences, he said. She had joined the outlawed outfit in December 2006 as a member of a Tipagad Dalam. She rose to the post of ACM of the Dalam, the official said. A total of 38 Maoists had surrendered before the police from 2019 ttil now. PTI COR NSK NSK

