Man held with Mephedrone in Pune

A 42-year-old man was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune Police for allegedly possessing Mephedrone worth over Rs 2 lakh, an officer said on Wednesday. Irshad Sayyad was nabbed when he was trying to sell 25 mg Mephedrone MD near the Pune railway station on Tuesday, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-06-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 22:38 IST
A 42-year-old man was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune Police for allegedly possessing Mephedrone worth over Rs 2 lakh, an officer said on Wednesday. Irshad Sayyad was nabbed when he was trying to sell 25 mg Mephedrone (MD) near the Pune railway station on Tuesday, he said. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

