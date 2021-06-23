Man held with Mephedrone in Pune
PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-06-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 22:38 IST
A 42-year-old man was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Pune Police for allegedly possessing Mephedrone worth over Rs 2 lakh, an officer said on Wednesday. Irshad Sayyad was nabbed when he was trying to sell 25 mg Mephedrone (MD) near the Pune railway station on Tuesday, he said. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
