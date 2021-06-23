Hindu families in Kanpur’s Colonelganj allege intimidation, say will leave area

Around 10 families in Kanpur’s Colonelganj said they have plans to sell their houses and leave the area, allegedly after people backed by a Muslim cleric threatened them. A senior police official said eight to 10 Hindu families in the area alleged that three men accompanied by a ''Shaher Qazi'' cleric visited them, threatening them with dire consequences if they pursued a case involving the molestation of a girl five days ago.

The official said the families threatened to leave the area to highlight their plight. Police said the families told them that they feel unsafe as they are a minority in the area.

Advertisement

The families alleged that three people, whose identities they don't know, accompanied a ''Shaher Qazi'' (a Muslim cleric) and gave threats, Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun told PTI. He said the families have been asked not to sell their houses and live in the area without any fear. Late on Tuesday night, police also registered a case against the three unidentified people for threatening the families. It has also been decided to slap the Gangster Act against them, police said. Efforts are being made to establish their identity, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)