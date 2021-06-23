Two Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district

Two Naxals, who were members of a squad that is looking after the expansion of Maoist activities in a new zone, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Wednesday, police said.

The cadres, identified as Diwakar alias Kishan, and a woman, Deve alias Laxmi, were allegedly involved in several naxals-related incidents along the border of Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh and carrying cash rewards on their heads in both the states, they said.

"The duo was rounded up on May 9 from a forest in the district adjoining Balaghat (MP) by security forces. They formally surrendered before police on Wednesday,'' said Shalabh Sinha, Kabirdham Superintendent of Police. When they were caught, they were ill and their COVID-19 test came positive following which they were admitted at a COVID-19 Care Centre here for treatment, he said. Following their recovery, the two expressed willingness to support police and quit the path of violence, Sinha said.

While Kishan was active as the Bhoramdeo Area Committee secretary, Laxmi was its member. The two were mainly associated with Vistaar Platoon no. 2 under the Kanha-Bhoramdev Division Committee of Maoists, the SP said. Maoists 'Vistaar Platoons' are looking after expansion of their activities in their newly formed MMC (Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh) zone, he said.

Kishan was carrying a reward of Rs 8 on his head in Chhattisgarh and Rs 5 lakh in Madhya Pradesh, the SP said.

Similarly, Deve was carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh in Chhattisgarh and Rs 5 lakh in Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Based on inputs provide by the two, police recovered Rs 10 lakh cash, a cooker bomb, 430 live cartridges, 2 kg gun powder, naxal literature, wireless set, walkie-talkie, mobile phone, solar plate, colour printer, medicines, two pair of Maoist uniform, radio, bag and other items of daily use hidden by ultras in Bhoramdeo, Sinha said.

