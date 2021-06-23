34 rescued from remote Assam village while being trafficked to Gujarat

Thirty-four persons, including seven girls, were rescued from a Gujarat-bound bus in Assam's Baksa district bordering Bhutan while they were being allegedly trafficked, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) and Assam Police rescued the people from the bus at Kumarikata in the Tamulpur police station area on Tuesday night, they said.

Seven persons -- two from Gujarat and five from the villages along the India-Bhutan border -- who were also travelling on the bus were taken into custody for interrogation, said SSB Assistant Commandant Y Shyam Kishore Singh.

During interrogation, it was found that 41 persons from remote villages near the India-Bhutan border were being taken to Rameshwar in Gujarat's Junagadh district with the promise of providing them with jobs, he said.

The police handed over 27 people to their families in the presence of village elders of the areas and the girls were sent to the Child Care Line home in Mushalpur town of the district.

A case was registered under different sections of the IPC, Juvenile Justice Act 2000, Labour System Act 1976 and Inter State Migration Act against the suspected traffickers, police said.

Further investigations were underway, they said.

